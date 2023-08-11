On camera: BJP leader shot dead during evening walk in UP's Moradabad

Anuj Chaudhary, a 30-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, was shot dead outside his residence in Moradabad Thursday evening.

BJP leader Anuj Chaudhary shot dead during evening walk in UP's Moradabad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaudhary was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants on motorcycles while he was taking a walk outside his apartment in Moradabad. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but passed away during treatment, the police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Moradabad Hemraj Meena said, “The family members of the victim have filed a complaint and a case has been registered against two men, Amit Chaudhary and Aniket.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaudhary contested the block chief elections from Sambhal's Asmoli block but was unsuccessful. Chaudhary's family has blamed political rivals for the killing.

Police have registered a case against four people and are trying to track down the accused.

"There was personal rivalry between the two parties. A case has been registered against four people. Five teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Strict legal action will be taken after arresting the wanted accused soon," the Moradabad Police said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

Earlier, an advocate was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, the police said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident took place at Nekrahi village under Kotwali Dehat police station area of Sultanpur district on Sunday evening. Advocate Azad was at a tea stall with his brother, identified as Munavvar, at 7pm, when a group of unidentified people came in an SUV and started firing at them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON