On camera: In UP's Meerut, truck drags car for 3 km; driver arrested

In a road rage incident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday night, a 22-wheel container truck allegedly hit a car and then dragged it for about 3 km as bystanders looked on. In a video, which went viral on social media, the truck can be seen pushing the hatchback.

All four people in the car jumped out in time and escaped any injury.

“A case has been registered against the canter driver at Police Station Partapur. He has been arrested. No one was inside the car at the time of the incident, due to which no one got hurt,” the Meerut Police tweeted.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the car was dragged for about 3 km. They shouted out to the truck driver, asking him to stop, but the vehicle drove on and only stopped after police intercepted it. The driver was reportedly drunk.

The incident reportedly followed an altercation between the car occupants and the truck driver.

Reports indicated that the car driver honked multiple times for overtaking the truck and later, placed the car in front of the truck that led to an altercation between the car and truck drivers.

The truck driver then dragged the car for several kilometres.

