On camera: Woman asks boyfriend to marry, gets beaten up; accused released as…

A disturbing video of a 19-year-old woman getting beaten up by a person in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa after she asked him to marry her has surfaced on social media. Police said the incident took place on Wednesday and the accused was initially detained for disturbing public peace but was later released as he was detained under Section 151. The woman came to the police station to inform about the incident but she said she won't lodge any complaint against him, a PTI report said. After the video surfaced, the police registers a case against the man under section 323 and other relevant provisions of the Indian penal Code but the accused is now absconding.

A case has been registered against the person who shot the video and circulated based on the complaint of the woman, police said.

Trigger warning: Here is the viral video. Viewers' discretion is advised as there is violence and abusive words.

The video was being shot as the man and the woman were talking and the woman talked about marriage. The man asked the person who was making the video to stop making the video for 2 minutes. Then he put down the sack he was carrying and slapped the woman and pushed her head down to the ground. The woman screamed as she fell to the ground and the man then kicked her face. Then the man pulled herself up while the woman could barely stand on her feet.

According to preliminary information, the man in the video is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj area, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said. The victim and the accused were in a relationship and a dispute occurred between them, following which he beat her up, he said, as reported by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.