On camera | Woman railway cop saves passenger from being crushed to death

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2023 10:53 AM IST

RPF constable of Begumpet, Sanitha noticed the lady passenger and rushed to help her. She was successfully rescued, and a potential tragedy was averted.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable rescued a female passenger at Telangana's Begumpet railway station on Wednesday. The woman attempted to board a moving train. However as the train picked up speed, the passenger was at risk of falling into the gap. RPF constable of Begumpet, Sanitha noticed the lady passenger and rushed to help her. She was successfully rescued, and a potential tragedy was averted.

RPF personnel rescues woman(ANI)

K Sanitha, hailing from the Tirumalgiri village of Nalgonda District, Telangana State got appointed to Railway Protection Force in the year 2020. Sanitha has helped passengers in troublesome situations earlier too. The heroic act of the woman constable exemplifies the spirit of “Mission Jeevan Raksha,” an official statement said.

Being "citizens in uniform" our personnel go beyond the call of duty risking their own lives to save other lives. There are incidents where passengers try to board/de-board a moving train slip and fall with the risk of coming under the wheels of the train. Under mission "Jeevan Raksha" RPF personnel, risking their own lives, saved 02 passengers in the year 2023, the statement said further.

RPF, Secunderabad Division in its official statement also said that it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers and creating awareness about the potential risks associated with boarding or alighting from running trains, with the ultimate goal of preventing accidents and protecting lives.

