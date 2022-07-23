National recognition for 2 Bengaluru Railway Protection Force personnel: Report
Lauding their bravery and commitment, the Ministry of Railways announced national awards for two Railway Protection Force personnel from Bengaluru on Thursday. Zina Pinto and Akhilesh Tiwari who work at South Western Railways bagged these awards and prize money.
Zina Pinto is a woman constable of Bengaluru division received Mahila Ewam Bal Suraksha Padak for rescuing more than 35 children from traffickers, reported The Times of India. The report also said that she also cracked two kidnap cases of minors. Zina also received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh along with the award.
Zina Pinto is also said to be part of RPF’s women safety wing called "Shakti", and ensured the prevention of crimes against women who travel in trains. She won the award in the category of women and child security.
The other awardee, Akhilesh Tiwari, is an RPF inspector in Bengaluru division and he was awarded for detecting cyber criminals in e ticketing racket. According to the publication, more than 100 arrests were made in the e-ticketing racket because of the efforts of Tiwari which included the arrests of big wig criminals. He also received a cash prize of Rs. 50,000
The report also says that Akhilesh Tiwari played a major role in arresting most wanted criminals like Hamid Ashraf and Ghulam Mustafa which helped the officials to seize their illegal properties.
