e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance

The BJP and Shiv Sena had a pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra but the allies have been unable to reach a middle ground on government formation.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the deadlock will end and a government will soon be formed.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the deadlock will end and a government will soon be formed. (HT photo/ Kunil Patil)
         

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured that a new government will be formed in the state soon amid a deadlock with ally Shiv Sena.

“The deadlock will end and a new government will be formed soon,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The CM was speaking in Akola where he is reviewing crop damage due to rains.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who is also visiting farmers affected by the rains, said in people will come to knows in the next few days if his party will be in power.

There was another twist to the political drama on Sunday when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said he got a message from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

“I have received a message from Sanjay Raut a while ago. I was in a meeting so could not respond. This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me. I will call him in a while,” Ajit Pawar was quoted as saying by ANI.

In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Shiv Sena claimed that if the BJP doesn’t take it on board the regional party will stake claim to form the government.

“Being the second-largest party, Shiv Sena will claim to form the government after BJP fails to prove majority. Our tally will reach 170 with the help of NCP, Congress and others,” said the editorial.

NCP boss Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday. Pawar had on Saturday held a meeting with NCP leaders over possibility of forming a government.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had a pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra but the allies have been unable to reach a middle ground on government formation.

Sena wants a seat-sharing formula where the chief minister’s post is held by the parties for two and a half years each. BJP maintains that there is no such arrangement.

BJP won 105 seats— 40 seats short of the majority mark— in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly emerging as the single largest party. Shiv Sena won 56 seats, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit set to break Dhoni’s massive record in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Rohit set to break Dhoni’s massive record in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs Bangladesh T20IRohit SharmaShiv SenaDelhiShenaaz GillWhatsAppPM Narendra ModiSalman Khan

don't miss

latest news

India News