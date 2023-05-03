On different top roles for Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, NCP says not decided yet

Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of the president of the Nationalist Congress Party and pressed by his frenzied supporters agreed to reconsider his decision in the next few days. Pawar agreeing to rethink has not stopped the political calculations as the latest speculation is Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's MP daughter will be the party president, while Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, will be the state head and also the CM candidate. Nothing has been decided as NCP workers are now trying to change Sharad Pawar's mind, NCP's Anil Patil said. Read | Is Supriya Sule getting a bigger role in the party?

Sharad Pawar wants next-generation leaders to take the mantle of the party now but his resignation has not gone down well with the party workers.(File photo)

Praful Patel is also a possible name but the massive reaction to Pawar's announcement keeps everything on tenterhooks. The reaction includes Jitendra Awhad's resignation from the party's general secretary post after Sharad Pawar's resignation. Praful Patel said he is not interested in becoming the party president. Read | ‘Big change in Maharashtra politics soon…’: BJP after Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief

Supriya Sule recently hinted at two major developments in the party -- one in Mumbai and one in Delhi. Sharad Pawar's resignation seems to be one of these and it is now clear that Supriya Sule was well aware of the decision. As a long-time MP, Supriya's inclination is believed to be in the national politics and hence she might be chosen as the party president while Ajit Pawar may lead the party in Maharashtra with his long-time CM ambition.

Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his exit from the top post but asserted that he will be with the party. On Wednesday as usual, he met people at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan from 10am to 1pm.

NCP leaders brainstormed over the future course of action for the party at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre but Sharad Pawar did not attend the meeting.

"Supriya has been doing well as a parliamentarian. So there will be no problem on deciding the new (NCP) president. Ajit Pawar should handle the responsibility of the state (Maharashtra). The division of work is already there," Chhagan Bhujbal said adding that this is his personal opinion. "Since we were in Mumbai, we met informally to discuss how to persuade Pawar saheb to withdraw his resignation," Bhujbal said.

(With PTI inputs)

