Is Supriya Sule getting a bigger role in the party?

Mumbai: The buzz in the political circles after Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the position of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, is that if his daughter and three-term member of Parliament from Baramati, Supriya Sule may assume the responsibility, either now or at a later stage. Sule’s inclination towards national rather than state politics has been clear. Pune, India - June 10, 2018: Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar during NCP Rally at Shinde high school ground, Sahakar Nagar in Pune, India, on Sunday, June 10, 2018.-HT photo

On Tuesday, she looked unfazed when Pawar announced his resignation from the post, in sharp contrast to the time when she became hyperactive as her cousin Ajit Pawar chose to split the party in November 2019 by joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a government that lasted only 80 hours.

Sule was a picture of calm, amid a sea of emotions expressed by party leaders, who requested the NCP supremo to reconsider his decision.

Her ascent in the party in recent years has been viewed as a father grooming his daughter for significant responsibilities. As part of the party top brass, she is involved in major decisions. She keeps a hectic travel calendar across multiple districts in short spans and attends all the programmes. She censures the central government and the Shinde-Fadnavis led state government.

Pawar in an interview to Lokmat, a Marathi daily, in 2020, had indicated that she was up for a larger role in the party in future. “She more interested in national politics and working in the Parliament. She was graced with the award of the best parliamentarian as well. Everyone has their own field of interest; she does too,” Pawar had said.

“Pawar sahib wants to define clear roles for Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar. This may be the right time to do so to avoid any clashes in the party in future,” said a senior NCP leader, anonymously.

Another senior party leader said, “It was Supriya tai, who opposed the idea of joining hands with the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre in 2017, when the proposal was discussed in the core committee meeting. She stood her ground despite a group of senior NCP leaders pushing for it.”

Pawar has groomed many young leaders, including his daughter and nephew Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Jayant Patil – they are now the party’s frontline leaders. But, it is not clear who will assume the mantle of the leader.

Over a period of time, Ajit Pawar seemed the heir apparent, as he was the most popular leader in the party, until his unsuccessful bid to split the party.

Sule was introduced to active politics with her election as Rajya Sabha MP in September 2006. Later in 2009, she took over the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Pawar until then. She has also formed Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress, a wing of young women, to connect with the youth and build a network across the state.

For now, NCP’s founder president is holding his cards close.

