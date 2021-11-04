Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Diwali, PM Modi lauds role of women in providing security to the nation
india news

On Diwali, PM Modi lauds role of women in providing security to the nation

“The role of women in the area of security of the nation is touching new heights,” the Prime Minister said. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a senior army officer on his arrival to celebrate Diwali, at Nowshera, in Rajouri on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:48 PM IST
ANI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the role of women in the security of the nation is touching new heights.

"Our daughters have time and again showincased their valour in our defence forces. They have played an immeasurable role in protecting our country," the Prime Minister said while addressing soldiers at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The role of women in the area of security of the nation is touching new heights. The women are being given a permanent commission in the army now. The doors of premier military institutions have also been opened for them now," he added.

The government had earlier given the nod for admitting girl cadets to Sainik Schools across the country.

Speaking on the occasion the PM reiterated his vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and said that the commitment to self-reliance in the defence sector is the only way to change old methods of procuring defence equipment.

"Today's India is Aatmanirbhar and Sashakt! We are changing the narrative of importing defence equipment. Today, 65 per cent of our defence budget goes into buying defence equipment that is Made in India," the Prime Minister said.

RELATED STORIES

"With the changing times, we have to change our defence preparedness. We are increasing our connectivity pool and laying down optical fibres across the borders," he added.

The Prime Minister today continued his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers. He left from Delhi for Nowshera today with minimum security arrangements.

In his address at Nowshera, the Prime Minister said, "I am not here as a PM but as your family member to celebrate Diwali."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm modi diwali 2021 diwali sweet
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China prepared for spike in border tensions with India: US defence dept report

Will remember the day forever: PM Modi lauds role of jawans in surgical strikes

WHO approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use, says ICMR chief

News updates from HT: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans at J&K's Nowshera
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP