On Hindi Diwas, PM Modi says the language is making 'strong identity' globally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on Hindi Diwas and said that it is the result of the people's efforts that the language is "continuously making a strong identity globally". “Wishing you all a very Happy Hindi Diwas. People from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a capable language. It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continuously making a strong identity on the global stage,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Union home minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, calling it a part of Indian culture. “Hindi has been an effective and powerful medium of national unity and identity.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda also wished the nation on this occasion. He tweeted, “Happy Hindi Diwas to all the countrymen. Along with being the official language of India, Hindi is also the identity of the culture and tradition of the country. Come, let us make an important contribution to the progress of the nation by using Hindi, the facilitator of national integration with all other Indian languages.”

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu urged people to learn Indian languages and increase linguistic harmony. "On 14 September 1949, the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi as the official language. On #HindiDay, remember the ideals and harmony of the Constituent Assembly, which gave respect to Hindi and Indian languages in the Constitution. Our languages have been the source of cultural unity of the country. Learn Indian languages, increase linguistic harmony,” he tweeted.

Greeting the nation on Hindi Diwas, defence minister Rajnath Singh said Hindi is one of the most popular languages not only in India but in the world. “Hindi as a language also acts as a bridge between the people of India. It is the responsibility of all Hindi servicemen to propagate it and make maximum use of it,” he tweeted.

To encourage the use of Hindi in daily life and highlight the contribution of writers and poets of this language, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year. Written in Devanagari script, Hindi was adopted as an official language by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949.