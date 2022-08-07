On Indian woman's death in New York, embassy expresses grief, extends assistance

The death of 30-year-old Indian-origin Mandeep Kaur in New York, who was tortured at the hands of her husband, has sparked an outrage across India and abroad, raising concerns yet again over domestic violence. The Indian Embassy in New York on Saturday expressed grief over Kaur's death in Queens and said it was in touch with the US authorities at all levels and will render all kinds of assistance required.

Mandeep Kaur moved to New York after her marriage but was allegedly physically abused day in and day out by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu reportedly for not bearing a son, as well as over dowry. She ended her life on August 3. The suicide has sent shockwaves.

In a tweet, the Embassy wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at Federal and local level as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance."

Moments before her suicide, Kaur released a heart-rending video narrating the excruciating details of the torture she faced in the course of her 8-year-long marriage. The video led to a massive storm social media.

She charged her husband with extra-marital affairs and daily beatings in an inebriated state. Another video also went viral on the net which purportedly showed the victim being beaten up.

The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case of abetment to dowry, suicide and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498-A (domestic violence), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The FIR was filed by Jaspal Singh, father of Mandeep Kaur.

American authorities have also begun their own probe. According to Instagram page @TheKaurMovement, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide rather than a case of suicide. However, many have questioned why Sandhu was still allowed to keep the couple's minor daughters.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's sister Kuldeep Kaur divulged the horrific details of what Mandeep went through on a daily basis. "My sister was married in February 2015. Soon, they went to New York and he started torturing her. He wanted a son and wanted ₹50 lakh in dowry," she said.

Mandeep was found hanging by the fan of the house in New York where she lived. The family members of the deceased in Bijnor now painfully remember their daughter after seeing pictures in her ill-fated wedding album.

(With inputs from ANI)