Punjabi woman ends life in NY after recording video blaming hubby, in-laws
LUCKNOW “Pain, torture and trauma are the words that define Mandeep’s eight-year-long marriage,” says Jaspal Singh, 60, father of Mandeep Kaur, 30, who committed suicide on August 3, after domestic abuse allegedly by her husband Ranjodh Singh. Kaur, who hails from UP’s Bijnore district, was living in New York along with her husband and two daughters when she allegedly ended her life.
Kaur is survived by her two daughters, aged four and six, respectively.
Videos purportedly narrating Kaur’s torture for dowry by her husband and in-laws, which she reportedly shot minutes before ending her life, are doing rounds on the Internet.
“A case has been registered against Ranjodh’s parents under Dowry Act and for abetment of suicide (Section 306 of the IPC), said Ravindra Verma, SHO, Najibabad police station, Bijnore. “Mandeep’s parents said a case had also been registered against her husband in New York, he added.
“There was no one by Mandeep’s side when she breathed her last. The level of helplessness, which we are facing, is hard to define. I don’t want others to go through the same circumstances, hence we have taken action against Ranjodh’s family for dowry death,” said Jaspal Singh.
Eight years back, Mandeep Kaur from Saharpur village of Bijnore got married to Ranjodh, a native of Badiya village of the same district. “In 2014, my daughter got married to Ranjodh, thinking it to be the best suited match. Ranjodh was a truck driver in New York,” recalled Singh.
“Soon after the marriage, in-laws started demanding dowry. They often asked my daughter for ₹25 lakh cash and a luxury car. When she refused, they used to torture her and convey their demand to us,” he said.
Initially, the couple stayed in Badiya village for two years after marriage and one of their daughters was born there. “We thought things will improve, but the torture rather increased after the birth of a girl child,” alleged Singh.
Things improved a bit after the family’s intervention and the duo got settled in New York, where Mandeep gave birth to another daughter. But things worsened thereon, he said.
“Around nine months back, he kidnapped Mandeep and kept her locked in a truck’s container for five days. He forced my daughter to relieve herself in the container and then sent us her videos of cleaning the container,” added Jaspal Singh.
Mandeep’s family lodged a case against Ranjodh Singh with the NY Police. “Things improved then. Ranjodh apologised to Mandeep and requested her to withdraw the case, saying that he won’t repeat the things again,” said Mandeep’s cousin brother.
But things went back to square one, after which Mandeep’s father sought the Indian government’s intervention in the matter.
The video on the purported torture of Kaur stated — ‘It has been eight years. I have tried my best. I was beaten up every day for no reason…I thought he will improve someday. But no, he beat me up for eight years, had extra-marital affairs. We lived there (in India) for the first two and a half years and it was hell.’
“My father registered a police case. Then he started begging, saying, ‘save me, save me.’ I saved him. But my in-laws didn’t do anything to help me. I won’t say anything. You all ganged up and left me helpless. I have to leave my kids and go now,’ it added.
In the same video, her children can be heard crying, ‘Papa, na maaro mumma nu’ (Papa, stop hitting mom).’
Ludhiana | With ban on single-use plastic, eco-friendly products are here to stay
Following a complete ban on single-use plastic from July 1, various alternative products are arousing interest among people. The carry bags, disposable glasses, straws and cutlery items made from corn starch are proving to be an eco-friendly replacement for plastic. Hardeep Singh from Windsor Industries said, “These substitutes of plastic products automatically decompose in soil and water within 180 days.” Shrikant, marketing manager of a Ludhiana-based company, Dr Bio said the government could provide tax rebates and subsidies to support such industries.
Invest UP directs government departments to clear pending dues of MSMEs
Pending dues of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and other issues were resolved at the tripartite meeting of the Invest UP, Indian Industries Association and concerned departments of the state government on Friday. This was the first meeting in the post-Covid-19 pandemic phase. Presiding over the meeting, chief executive officer of Invest UP and secretary, Abhishek Prakash, Industrial Development, resolved issues of MSMEs on case-to-case basis.
U.P. B Ed JEE 2022 result declared, Ragini Yadav tops
Women candidates secured top two positions in Uttar Pradesh B Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-2022, the result of which was declared by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly on Friday, said state coordinator for the exam PV Singh. Ragini Yadav, who secured first position in this entrance examination, got 359.666 marks while Nitu Devi got second position by getting 358.000 marks and Abhay Kumar Gupta bagged the third position with 319.333 marks.
High drama witnessed outside CP’s office in Ludhiana
A high drama was witnessed outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, on Friday, after a face-off between the members of Shiv Sena Hindustan and Ludhiana-based travel agent Nitish Ghai's family. While Shiv Sena leaders, along with a few victims, reached the police headquarters seeking attachment of Ghai's property and protested against police inaction, Ghai's wife, along with her relatives, also reached the spot accusing Shiv Sena members of demanding ₹10 lakh.
AMU students receive tablets, smartphones under Uttar Pradesh government scheme
The meritorious students of Aligarh Muslim University pursuing BTech, MTech, MBA, MSc, MCom, and BCom courses were given free smartphones and tablets under the Uttar Pradesh government scheme, in a special programme organised by the AMU's students welfare office on Friday. Chief guest Indra Vikram Singh, district magistrate of Aligarh called upon students to fulfil the dreams of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with excellence in academics. AMU vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said that online education has become important in the post-pandemic world.
