On International Women’s Day, PM Modi salutes ‘indomitable Nari Shakti’

As the world marks International Women’s Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the women of the country, hailed their accomplishments and called to eliminate gender inequality.

“Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men,” Kovind tweeted.

Modi also greeted women on the microblogging site, saying, “Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.”

Union minister Smriti Irani also took to the microblogging site to wish women and pushed them to “be torchbearers of change.” “A desire to conquer new frontiers, a promise to continue to be torchbearers of change, development & equality. Wishing everyone - women & supporters of Women-led Development, a Happy International Day of Women!” she posted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the role of women in strengthening the foundations of the nation. He assured that the government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is deeply committed to women empowerment in all walks of life.

Highlighting their role in the defence sector, Singh tweeted, “Today, women have become an integral part of India’s security and defence architecture. The targeted outcome of such an empowerment is to create an atmosphere where women feel free, safe and secure to pursue any vocation, profession or take a road less taken.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also posted a message for women in the country. “Women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace. Don’t let anyone stop you. #InternationalWomensDay,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

The grand-old party also tweeted greetings for women and wished for an era led by women.

“We wish women across the world a very happy #InternationalWomensDay! May this era be lead by you, May this era be transformed by you, May this era usher in generation equality,” they tweeted. In another post alongside a video, they also called support for women and follow their lead. “Narishakti - women power - is the only way the true idea of India as envisioned by our ancestors will be accomplished. Let us stand by her, let us stand for her, let us follow her lead into a truly equal, free, safe & prosperous tomorrow,” they wrote.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also lauded women for their talents and contributions. “My heartfelt congratulations to the greatness, achievement and contribution of the women power who have won their talents in every sphere of the world and heartfelt greetings of International Women's Day,” he tweeted in Hindi.