On Jamiat chief's 'Indian Muslims' discrimination remark, BJP's strong response

A political row has erupted over Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Arshad Madani’s recent remarks alleging discrimination against Muslims in India and claiming that they are unable to occupy high-ranking posts in various national institutions. Several Congress leaders have backed Madani’s claim, while the BJP has criticised them, saying that “An Indian Muslim can be India's president, can be the captain of the Indian hockey team, or can be a Chief Justice of India”. BJP has criticised has Maulana Arshad Madani's remarks.(ANI/HT Photo)

On Saturday, Madani said that Indian Muslims faced discrimination in the country, pointing to issues such as the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University. He also gave the example of the successful election of Muslim mayors in cities like New York (Zohran Mamdani) and London (Sadiq Khan) to compare the situation with India.

“The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University),” he said.

Madani also accused the government of “ensuring that they (Muslims) never raise their heads”.

BJP hits back at Madani

Responding to the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief’s remarks, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said that the “irresponsible” remarks were unexpected from an organisation that has a historic legacy.

Criticising the statements, he said, “Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind was part of India's independence movement, and we did not expect a statement of such stature from them.”

While responding to Madani’s claim regarding the representation of Muslims in various national institutions, Hussain said, “An Indian Muslim can be India's president, can be the captain of the Indian hockey team, or can be a Chief Justice of India. An Indian Muslim rightfully has the opportunity to attain any position that the Constitution grants him.”

Congress backs Madani’s claim

Several Congress leaders backed Madani’s claim and alleged that the Centre is systematically sidelining marginalised communities in key academic and administrative appointments.

Party leader Udit Raj said, “Not only Muslims, but Dalits and OBCs are also being denied appointments. The central government claims "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," but only one particular caste is being promoted. None of the 48 central government universities has Muslim, Dalit, or OBC vice-chancellors. And they are also missing from India's 159 top institutions.”

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also supported Madani’s remarks. He said, “This government has launched a very systematic campaign against a particular religion and against the educated and intellectuals associated with that religion. There's no doubt about it. Sometimes, people associated with it feel they're being treated unfairly.”