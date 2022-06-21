On jobs for Agniveers, Haryana joins list of BJP-ruled states; Congress hits out

Haryana on Tuesday became the latest BJP-ruled state to offer jobs for Agniveers, the recruits of the special Agnipath military scheme that was unveiled by the central government last week. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government would give “guaranteed employment” to Agniveers once they return from the defence forces after four years.

This comes amid the intense nationwide protests against the military scheme. Several other BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka earlier promised jobs for the recruits.

Khatttar on Tuesday tweeted: “I declare that under 'Agneepath Yojna', Agniveers who come back after serving the country for 4 years will be given guaranteed jobs in Haryana Government.”

However, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala - shortly after - hit out at the chief minister over the announcement, asking Khattar to not “entangle the youth in lollipops” and to “not mislead the youth”. He further questioned him as to “how will the state government create another category beyond 50 percent reservation”. The state has reservations for locals in the jobs.

“Dear Khattar, Don't entangle these youths in lollipops. 1. How will you create another category beyond 50% reservation? 2. Then anyone in court will challenge the additional category of this Agnipath Scheme and the children again on the street. Tell the PM to keep everyone in the army after 4 years. Don't mislead the youth,” Surjewala wrote in response to the chief minister's tweet.

Haryana is among the many states that has witnessing protests against Agnipath. The state government on Monday had ordered the closure of all private coaching institutions in Mahendragarh and Jhajjar districts amid demonstrations. On Friday, several parts of the state witnessed violent protests with some youths setting a pick-up van on fire and indulging in vandalism in Mahendergarh, said the police.

The government introduced the Agnipath recruitment scheme on June 14 under which recruits - called 'as Agniveers' - will serve a four-year tour of duty after which 75 percent will be retired without benefits. The scheme has triggered massive protests across the country with several incidents of violence being reported from over 10 states. On Sunday, the service chiefs asserted that the scheme won't be rolled back.

