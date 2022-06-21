Home / India News / Agnipath scheme ‘illegal’: petition filed in top court
Agnipath scheme ‘illegal’: petition filed in top court

  • A Supreme Court petition claimed Agnipath scheme is illegal and in contrary to the constitutional provisions.
The Supreme Court of India (ANI)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 09:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, alleging that the government has quashed the century-old selection process for the Armed forces which is contrary to the constitutional provisions and without having Parliamentary approval.

“Contrary to the constitutional provisions and without having approval in Parliament and without any Gazette notification, the respondent (Centre) quashed century-old army selection process and imposed impugned Agniveer-22 scheme in the country... and declared to start it from June 24,” advocate Manohar Lal Sharma said in his plea. 

He also termed the scheme “illegal” and “unconstitutional” and sought a direction from the Court to quash the June 14 press note issued by the ministry of defence.

