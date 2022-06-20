Agnipath stir: Section 144 imposed, coaching centres shut in 2 Haryana districts

The Haryana government on Monday ordered the closure of all private coaching institutions in Mahendraharh and Jhajjar districts amid the protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh ordered closure of all private coaching centres, academies till further orders and imposed section 144 in the district.



On Friday, several parts of Haryana witnessed violent protests against the Agnipath scheme. The protesters blocked the Rohtak-Panipat highway in Sonipat and also held protests in Kaithal, Fatehabad and Jind. Mahendergarh has been witness to intense protests against the defence recruitment scheme over the past few days. On Saturday, a police official said some youths set a pick-up van on fire and indulged in vandalism in Mahendergarh.



A railway engineer, whose residential quarters is adjacent to the Mahendergarh railway station, claimed that some protesters forcibly entered his building complex and damaged the office and a generator set.

Glass panes of a showroom were smashed and a few vehicles were also damaged by the protesters, officials said. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had on Friday warned of action against those indulging in violence and damaging public property.



The Centre has already made it clear that the Agnipath scheme won't be rolled back. “Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the armed forces young. It is a question of protecting the country,” Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs, said.