Agnipath stir: Section 144 imposed, coaching centres shut in 2 Haryana districts
The Haryana government on Monday ordered the closure of all private coaching institutions in Mahendraharh and Jhajjar districts amid the protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh ordered closure of all private coaching centres, academies till further orders and imposed section 144 in the district.
On Friday, several parts of Haryana witnessed violent protests against the Agnipath scheme. The protesters blocked the Rohtak-Panipat highway in Sonipat and also held protests in Kaithal, Fatehabad and Jind. Mahendergarh has been witness to intense protests against the defence recruitment scheme over the past few days. On Saturday, a police official said some youths set a pick-up van on fire and indulged in vandalism in Mahendergarh.
ALSO READ: Many reforms may seem unpleasant, but will take us to new milestones: PM Modi
A railway engineer, whose residential quarters is adjacent to the Mahendergarh railway station, claimed that some protesters forcibly entered his building complex and damaged the office and a generator set.
Glass panes of a showroom were smashed and a few vehicles were also damaged by the protesters, officials said. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had on Friday warned of action against those indulging in violence and damaging public property.
ALSO READ: Is Agnipath scheme not an insult to late CDS Rawat? Cong asks Modi govt
The Centre has already made it clear that the Agnipath scheme won't be rolled back. “Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the armed forces young. It is a question of protecting the country,” Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs, said.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics