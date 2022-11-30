On Kharge's Ravan jibe, Renuka Chowdhury says, ‘Modi compared me to Surpanakha’

Former Union minister and MP Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday said PM Modi once had compared her to Surpanakha in Parliament amid the row over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi on Tuesday."Where was media then?" Renuka Chowdhury tweeted prompting many social media users to dig out the clip from 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Mallikarjun Kharge kicked up a political storm after he compared PM Modi to Ravan as he asked whether PM Modi has 100 heads as he always wants people to look at him. "PM Modi always talks about himself. 'Don't look at anyone, just look at Modi and vote'. How many times do we have to look at you? We have to see to your face in coporation election, MLA election and then MP election. Do you have 100 faces like Ravan? What is it?" Kharge said inviting a volley of criticism on his way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the BJP versus Congress over the 'Ravan' comment, Renuka Chowdhury recalled when PM Modi compared her to Ravan's sister Surpanaka at Parliament. Many social media users disputed her claim and said PM Modi never called her Surpanakha and it was the conclusion that she drew. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he was present at the time when PM Modi made the comments on Renuka Chowdhury and PM Modi himself was ‘grinning away’.

“Yes I was there that day and there was aughter in the BJP benched with Modi himself grinning away as he made that awful remark. The media did nothing to castigate him,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted in support of Renuka Chowdhury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the BJP versus Congress over the 'Ravan' comment, Renuka Chowdhury recalled when PM Modi compared her to Ravan's sister Surpanaka at Parliament. Many social media users disputed her claim and said PM Modi never called her Surpanakha and it was the conclusion that she drew.

In the old footage of the Rajya Sabha that surfaced on Twitter, PM Modi told then Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu to allow Renuka Chowdhury to continue. "I request you that please don't say anything to Renuka ji. After the Ramayana serial, had the privilege of hearing this kind of laughter today," PM Modi said.

The exchange took place after Venkaiah Naidu chided her because of laughing loudly following PM Modi's claim over Aadhaar. Later, Union minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video which had Surpanakha laughing and also Renuka Chowdhury laughing in Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON