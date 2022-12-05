On leak of Kashmiri Pandit employees' list, Thackeray's Sena says 'no one will…'

It is easier to debate the remarks made against a movie but difficult to hold the government to account regarding the safety of Kashmiri Pandits, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Monday amid outrage over the leak of a fresh list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley. A blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), published the list of Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the prime minister's rehabilitation package (PMRP).

Unverified Twitter handles were awash with the list which mentioned the employees' names, their present place of posting and the place where they have been adjusted along with a message that attacks on them will continue.

“No one will fight for this, outrage about it, debate on it because that would mean questioning the government of the day,” the Shiv Sena MP said in a tweet.

“Easier to debate comments against a movie but difficult to hold government to account regarding the safety of Kashmiri Pandits,” she added, referring to the recent controversy following Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's criticism of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded a probe into the leak of the list and asked the administration to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said it was surprising to see the fresh list being leaked and reaching TRF’s blog Kashmir Fight.

“This is a security breach as terrorists have clear idea who is posted where,” he said.

Thakur said that government must take strong note of it and find out who has leaked the list at a time when targeted killings are taking place in the Valley.

However, the police have not yet commented on the development.

