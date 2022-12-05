Home / India News / On leak of Kashmiri Pandit employees' list, Thackeray's Sena says 'no one will…'

On leak of Kashmiri Pandit employees' list, Thackeray's Sena says 'no one will…'

india news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:05 PM IST

A blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), published the list of Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the prime minister's rehabilitation package (PMRP).

An organisation of Kashmiri Pandits stages a demonstration seeking justice.(ANI / File)
An organisation of Kashmiri Pandits stages a demonstration seeking justice.(ANI / File)
ByKunal Gaurav

It is easier to debate the remarks made against a movie but difficult to hold the government to account regarding the safety of Kashmiri Pandits, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Monday amid outrage over the leak of a fresh list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley. A blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), published the list of Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the prime minister's rehabilitation package (PMRP).

Unverified Twitter handles were awash with the list which mentioned the employees' names, their present place of posting and the place where they have been adjusted along with a message that attacks on them will continue.

“No one will fight for this, outrage about it, debate on it because that would mean questioning the government of the day,” the Shiv Sena MP said in a tweet.

“Easier to debate comments against a movie but difficult to hold government to account regarding the safety of Kashmiri Pandits,” she added, referring to the recent controversy following Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's criticism of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded a probe into the leak of the list and asked the administration to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said it was surprising to see the fresh list being leaked and reaching TRF’s blog Kashmir Fight.

“This is a security breach as terrorists have clear idea who is posted where,” he said.

Thakur said that government must take strong note of it and find out who has leaked the list at a time when targeted killings are taking place in the Valley.

However, the police have not yet commented on the development.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kunal Gaurav

    Kunal Gaurav is a multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He handles daily editorial operations for the digital news desk, including news tracking, news prioritisation, writing and editing.

Topics
kashmiri pandits shiv sena
kashmiri pandits shiv sena

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out