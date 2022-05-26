On Maha BJP chief's 'go home and cook' remark for Supriya Sule, Sena MP's tweet

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil stirred controversy by asking Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics, drawing a sharp reaction from Nationalist Congress Party and its ally Shiv Sena. Patel made the controversial remark during a protest in Mumbai seeking reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sule, who is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, recently said that she had contacted Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the reservation issue after Supreme Court allowed quota for OBCs in local body polls in the state. The BJP leader, however, she said, did not divulge the details of what he did to get the nod for the reservation.

"Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don't know how to get an appointment with chief minister," Patil said during the protest.

NCP's state women wing president Vidya Chavan, without taking Patil's name, blasted the BJP leader noting how sitting BJP MLA Medha Kulkarni was denied the ticket from Pune's Kothrud seat to make way for Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We know you believe in Manusmriti, but we will not remain silent anymore," Chavan said. "He should learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife at home," the NCP leader quipped.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at the BJP MLA for a “misogynistic, distasteful & shameful” thought process.

“Misogynistic,distasteful&shameful thought process of BJP in full display yet again, @supriya_sule ji has been a strong woman’s voice in the state&parliament, has won accolades too,” the Rajya Sabha member tweeted. “[S]hame he reduces opposing her to this. Chandrakant ji owes an apology to the women of this country.”

Supriya Sule's husband Sadanand Sule earlier said in a social media post that BJP are misogynistic and demean women whenever they can." "I am proud of my wife who is a homemaker, mother and a successful politician, one amongst many other hardworking and talented women in India. This is an insult to all women,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON