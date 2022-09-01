Mamata's ‘RSS not that bad’ remark prompts sharp jibe from Owaisi: In 2003 too..

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a swipe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in which she said "RSS wasn't that bad earlier." In a video shared on social media, Mamata Banerjee can be heard saying that there are many “good people” in RSS who "don't support BJP." (Also Read | Arrest me, see what happens: Mamata Banerjee to BJP)

"RSS wasn't that bad earlier. I don't think they (RSS) are that bad. Still, there are many good people in RSS and they don't support BJP. They will also break their silence one day," Banerjee said.

Owaisi recalled how the Trinamool Congress leader had heaped praise on the outfit while attending an RSS programme in 2003. The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said RSS has a history "full of anti-Muslim hate crime" and that he hopes he hopes the “Muslim faces” of Trinamool will praise the Bengal CM for her “honesty and consistency”.

“In 2003 too Mamata had called RSS “patriots”. In turn RSS had called her “Durga”. RSS wants Hindu Rashtra. Its history is full of anti-Muslim hate crime. She’d defended BJP govt in Parliament after Gujarat pogrom. Hope TMC’s “Muslim faces” praise her for her honesty & consistency,” Owaisi tweeted.

What Mamata Banerjee said about RSS in 2003

In September 2003, when Banerjee returned to NDA government as cabinet minister sans portfolio, she sought the Sangh’s support in her fight against communist “terror” in West Bengal.

Speaking at a book launch event, attended by top RSS functionaries including Mohan Bhagwat and Madan Das Devi, she said, “If you (the RSS) give us just 1 per cent support, we will be able to fight red terror.”

“I have never got to meet so many RSS leaders, though I have met some individually. You people are true patriots. I know you love the country, you care for even small, remote areas of the country,” she added.

