On 'Mann Ki Baat', PM hails achievements of Mithali Raj, women sportspersons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated cricketer Mithali Raj and other women who brought accolades the the country by achieving major milestones. On 75th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', which he said is being held in the month when Women's day was marked, he hailed the achievements of women in various fields.

"Indian cricket team's Mithali Raj recently became the first Indian women cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. Many congratulations to her on this achievement. She is also the only women international player to score 7,000 runs in ODI. Her contribution to women's cricket is brilliant," PM Modi said.

"She has inspired many through her two-decade-long career. Her story of hard work and success is an inspiration to not only women but also men's cricketers," he added.

Mithali had touched the milestone of 10,000 runds in international cricket during a match against South Africa.

Expressing elation over the success of Indian shooters in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. India currently top the medal tally with 27 medals, which includes 13 gold.

Also, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievement of India shuttler PV Sindhu, who clinched a silver medal at the Swiss Open earlier this month.

He also said that it is a pleasant conincidence that this edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' is being held in a month when the government has is launching 'Amrut Mahotsav', the beginning of celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

"In the struggle for freedom, our freedom fighters underwent innumerable hardships since they considered sacrifice for the sake of the country as their duty. May immortal saga of their sacrifice continuously inspire us towards the path of duty," he said.

'Mann ki Baat' is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

In the last address in February, PM Modi asked students, set to appear in their annual exams, to be a warrior and not a worrier. PM Modi said the students shiuld go gleefully for the examination and come back with a smile.

In 'Mann Ki Baat' held in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.