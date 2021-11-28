On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about Australian Krishna devotee from Perth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about an Australian woman, who runs an art gallery in the Swan Valley of Perth city, as he addressed the nation in the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi said Jagattarini Dasi, who joined the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) in 1970, spent more than 13 years in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan before going back to her country.

“She says though she has returned to Australia she could not forget Vrindavan. And that is why she remained in touch with Vrindavan and its spiritual joy. She made a Vrindavan in Australia by making art her medium,” PM Modi said.

Visitors to her Sacred Art Gallery in Perth get to see her art and glimpse the traditions and cultures of India’s well-known pilgrim towns of Vrindavan, Nabadweep and Puri, he said.

Jagattarini Dasi was a leading actor in Australia before she joined Iskcon founded by Abhay Charanaravinda Bhaktivedanta Swami or Srila Prabhupada in 1970, according to the movement’s website.

“In 1983 she moved with her family to Sri Vrindavan Dhama, and they spent the next 13 years teaching in Bhaktivedanta Gurukula. In her spare time, she regularly journeyed by local transport to significant holy places throughout the outlying Braja District,” the website said.

Jagattarini Dasi, her husband Bhurijana and her family have been based in Perth since 1996.

“Jagattarini Mataji continues to draw her artistic inspiration from Vraja Dhama, and since 1998 she has been working with a variety of mediums producing miniature three-dimensional diorama exhibits, depicting Krishna’s nectarean Vrindavan pastimes,”

“She is establishing these dioramas within a project known as Gopinatha Dharma, which is meant to attract souls to the glories of Sri Vrindavan Dhama.”

PM Modi said the amazing effort of Jagattarini “indeed shows us the power of Krishna Bhakti”. “I wish her all the best in this work,” he added.

