Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about Australian Krishna devotee from Perth
india news

On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about Australian Krishna devotee from Perth

PM Modi said Jagattarini Dasi, who joined the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) in 1970, spent more than 13 years in Vrindavan before going back to her country.
PM Modi was addressing the 83rd edition of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, (Facebook Photo)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about an Australian woman, who runs an art gallery in the Swan Valley of Perth city, as he addressed the nation in the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi said Jagattarini Dasi, who joined the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) in 1970, spent more than 13 years in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan before going back to her country.

“She says though she has returned to Australia she could not forget Vrindavan. And that is why she remained in touch with Vrindavan and its spiritual joy. She made a Vrindavan in Australia by making art her medium,” PM Modi said.

Visitors to her Sacred Art Gallery in Perth get to see her art and glimpse the traditions and cultures of India’s well-known pilgrim towns of Vrindavan, Nabadweep and Puri, he said.

Jagattarini Dasi was a leading actor in Australia before she joined Iskcon founded by Abhay Charanaravinda Bhaktivedanta Swami or Srila Prabhupada in 1970, according to the movement’s website.

RELATED STORIES

“In 1983 she moved with her family to Sri Vrindavan Dhama, and they spent the next 13 years teaching in Bhaktivedanta Gurukula. In her spare time, she regularly journeyed by local transport to significant holy places throughout the outlying Braja District,” the website said.

Jagattarini Dasi, her husband Bhurijana and her family have been based in Perth since 1996.

“Jagattarini Mataji continues to draw her artistic inspiration from Vraja Dhama, and since 1998 she has been working with a variety of mediums producing miniature three-dimensional diorama exhibits, depicting Krishna’s nectarean Vrindavan pastimes,”

“She is establishing these dioramas within a project known as Gopinatha Dharma, which is meant to attract souls to the glories of Sri Vrindavan Dhama.”

PM Modi said the amazing effort of Jagattarini “indeed shows us the power of Krishna Bhakti”. “I wish her all the best in this work,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mann ki baat pm modi
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP