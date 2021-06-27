On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about contribution of doctors, CAs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about doctors and chartered accountants on Mann Ki Baat programme as he praised their contribution to nation-building. PM Modi said doctors have gone out of their way to help people during the coronavirus pandemic and saved lives as Covid-19 hit the country.

“A few days from now, on July 1, we will celebrate National Doctors' Day. This day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of the great doctor and statesman of the country, Dr BC Roy. We are all grateful for the contribution of doctors during the Corona period. Our doctors have served us without caring about their lives. Therefore, this time National Doctors' Day becomes even more special,” PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy served as the chief minister of West Bengal for 14 years and is also remembered as a physician, philanthropist, educationist and social worker. He founded the Indian Medical Association in 1928, the Medical Council of India, the Indian Institute of Mental Health, the Infectious Disease Hospital and Kolkata’s first-ever postgraduate medical college. Roy has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

PM Modi also spoke about “many people in our country who go ahead and work to help the doctors.” “I came to know about one such attempt from Srinagar. Here a Boat Ambulance Service was started in Dal Lake by Tariq Ahmad Patloo ji. A houseboat owner, he also fought the battle with Covid-19 and which inspired him to start the ambulance service,” PM Modi told his listeners.

Patloo also constantly makes announcements from the ambulance to make people aware of the benefits of wearing masks and taking all other necessary precautions against Covid-19, the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also mentioned that Chartered Accountants Day is also celebrated on July 1 and reminded them about a gift he sought from them. “A few years back, I had asked chartered accountants of the country for a gift of Indian audit firms of global level. Today, I want to remind them of this. Chartered accountants can play a very good and positive role in bringing transparency to the economy. I extend my best wishes to all chartered accountants and their family members,” he said.

Chartered Accountants Day is observed on July 1 every year to commemorate the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 1949 by Parliament.

PM Modi was addressing the 78th edition of the Mann Ki Baat, which is broadcast on the last Sunday every month.