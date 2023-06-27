On Obama row, Owaisi drags China, Manipur: ‘More willing to attack ex-US President…’

As Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke against former US president Barack Obama for his comment on religious minorities in India, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said more ministers of the PM Modi government are willing to attack a former US president than they are willing to speak up against China, or on Manipur violence. "Let’s hope the foreign trip by Modiji will give him enough courage to mention China now by name instead of succumbing to its bullying. And also break his silence on Manipur which continues to burn for nearly eight weeks now," Owaisi said taking a dig at PM Modi.

"More than 4000 weapons have been taken from state armouries in Manipur and not one head has rolled. Let alone Kashmir, imagine a fraction of this happening in any opposition ruled state and the orchestrated outrage from our media. New India after all," Owaisi tweeted.

‘We decided in 1947 we would live in India’

“I want to tell Nirmala Sitharaman that Indian Muslims have no connection with Saudi Arabia, Iran or Egypt. We are Indian Muslims. We believe in Ambedkar's Constitution. Indian Muslims in 1947 decided that they would live in India,” Owaisi said. "PM Modi, you are going to Egypt's mosque. Come to Kashi's mosque. You are India's PM, not Egypt's," Owaisi said.

Obama row: Who said what

During PM Modi's recently concluded 3-day US trip, Obama in an interview with CNN said that if he had a word with PM Modi whom he knew very well, he would have raised the issue of the religious minority in India and that if their rights are not protected, India may pull apart. This triggered strong resistance from BJP leaders led by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who in a jibe referred to Barack Obama as 'Hussain Obama'.

Nirmala Sitharaman said during Obama's presidency, the US bombed many Muslim countries including Syria, Yemen, Saudi and Iraq. "I find this deliberate attempt to vitiate the atmosphere in the country because they think they cannot win against the development policies of prime minister Modi," Sitharaman said.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said Obama should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living here as family members.

Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said out of 10 Muslims in the world, one lives in India. "Those who are giving us knowledge should understand our country's rights and culture," Naqvi said.

Former commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Johnnie Moore said Obama should spend his energy complimenting India than criticising.

'More loyal than the king'

As several BJP leaders attacked Obama for his comment, Congress spokesperson Surpiya Shrinate said this is a dangerous game of 'more loyal than the king' which does not work in the global world order. "Unlike you, countries like the US and their leaders don’t essentially take insult of their former heads of state lying down. Mr Modi your ministers are headed down a dangerous path - this will have consequences. Rein in these motormouths and be warned," Shrinate said.

