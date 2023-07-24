On 'Pawar to replace Shinde' claims, Fadnavis says ‘If something to happen by Aug 10...'

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday ruled out any changes in the leadership after senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed that NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar will replace Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as the chief minister around August 10. Fadnavis said there is ample clarity among the alliance partners of the ruling ‘Mahayuti’ government over leadership, asserting that Shinde will remain the CM.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)

“As a leader of the single largest party in 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance), I am officially telling you that Ajit Pawar will not become the chief minister of Maharashtra," Fadnavis told reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan.

Fadnavis also claimed a clear picture was given to Ajit Pawar about the power-sharing formula and he had agreed to it.

"He (Ajit) not only agreed to it but also made it clear in his speech that there is no discussion on changing the guard in Maharashtra,” he said.

Fadnavis snubbed Prithviraj Chavan for allegedly peddling rumours.

"They should stop confusing people about 'Mahayuti'. Leaders are not confused but party workers do get perplexed. People like Prithviraj Chavan are spreading rumours. If something is going to happen by August 10, it would be the expansion of the state Cabinet. The CM will take a call on it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chavan claimed Ajit Pawar, who was recently inducted in the Shinde-led cabinet as his deputy, will be appointed as the chief minister of Maharashtra around August 10. He claimed a decision on the disqualification of CM Shinde and 15 other MLAs of Shiv Sena will be taken around August 10.

"After deciding the disqualification of Shinde and other MLAs, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would be anointed as the chief minister around August 10," the former chief minister told a regional news channel, as quoted by PTI.

Chavan also claimed that the BJP is not keen on contesting the next Lok Sabha elections under Shinde "as he wields no influence outside his home district of Thane".

"The BJP now has an alternative in Ajit Pawar,” he added.

Chavan alleged that "use and throw" is the work style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is the fate of Shinde. The understanding of top BJP leadership indicates they want to make Ajit Pawar the chief minister and face elections,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

