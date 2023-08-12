On photo with Gautam Adani, Robert Vadra's ‘challenge’ to Smriti Irani: Watch

Businessman Robert Vadra, who is also the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday hit out at Union minister Smriti Irani for showing a photo of him with industrialist Gautam Adani in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government recently.

Businessman Robert Vadra and Union minister Smriti Irani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Manipur has been burning and this minister (Smriti Irani) has to bring up some kind of negative thing about me, who is not even in the Parliament,” Vadra told news agency PTI.

Vadra's comments came a day after he, in a Facebook post, attacked the BJP leader over her remarks. "Stop being obsessed with me and misusing my name, in parliament," Vadra wrote in his post.

Vadra also challenged Irani to provide proof of her accusations that he had close relations with the business tycoon and head of the Adani group.

On Saturday, Vadra also asked why Irani didn't reach out to the wrestlers who were protesting against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I keep away from Parliament. I only comment when the government bring up my name. And I will fight for it because, for the nine-ten years, they always used my name whenever they are cornered. There is nothing to prove against me,” he added.

He also said the Congress has joined the Opposition alliance 'INDIA' and “we will give them (NDA) a good fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about Priyanka Gandhi, Vadra said, "I feel she should be in the Parliament. She has all the qualifications. She would do a great job. I hope that the Congress party accepts and plans better for her."

What did Smriti Irani say in Parliament?

Showing a photo of Robert Vadra with Gautam Adani, Smriti Irani said, “Ye kab se Adani Adani kar rahe hain, toh ab thoda ab main bhi bol doon. Photo mere pass bhi hai...In 1993, the Congress gave space to Adani in the Mundra Port...During the UPA rule, they gave a ₹72,000 crore loan to Adani. Why was the work of ports in different states given to Adani during the Congress rule?”

Robert Vadra hits back

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to social media, Vadra said, "I challenge you to give proof or stop being fake, as you are... You’re incapabilities can’t be hidden by pointing fingers at me, remember when you do, the rest of your finders are pointing at you, with many more controversies linked to you and your family."

Vadra also shared screenshots of the controversy that had surrounded the restaurant allegedly owned by Irani daughter in Goa. The Congress had raised the issue of Silly Souls restaurant and alleged wrongdoings in connection to the restaurant.

"India wants to know about your restaurants in Goa and in 3rd party names in different parts of the country?! Your degrees/educational qualifications & the underlying controversy with it! First you clarify that & then point finger at others.."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Awaiting to see if you will answer on Goa and beyond, clearly if you actually qualified, which I doubt. No disclosure or reply means you are are hiding true facts and are not qualified… Shame on you!!" he further wrote in his post.

Speech was filled with jokes: Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi hit out at Narendra Modi over his reply to the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha, saying that he should have talked about peace efforts in Manipur but his over two-hour-long speech was filled with jokes, sarcasm and irrelevant talk.

In his over 130-minute reply in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence brought by opposition parties, Modi on Thursday slammed the opposition alliance INDIA as a collection of arrogant dynasties who will take India back by two centuries as he exuded confidence that people will bless 'garib ka beta' with a record-breaking mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, had walked out by the time Modi touched on the Manipur issue, accusing him of not speaking on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON