On Pragya Thakur's ‘keep knives sharpened’ remark, Priyanka Chaturvedi's reply

Shiv Sena member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday slammed after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur triggered a controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged a gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks.

The MP representing Bhopal Parliamentary segment in Madhya Pradesh also said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity, as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists, news agency PTI reported.

Responding to her remarks, Chaturvedi tweeted: From Goli Maaro to Chaku maaro. Sirf Nafrat Baato (spread hatred) for BJP leaders."

Though the Shiv Sena leader didn't mention anyone's name in her post, but she retweeted a news report on Pragya Thakur's comment. In 2020, Union minister Anurag Thakur had sparked a row after he urged a crowd at an election rally in New Delhi to say “goli maaro” - or shoot down traitors - in a widely-shared video. Thakur was serviced a notice from the Election Commission of India.

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Sunday, Pragya Thakur said, "Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god… Sanyasi says in this world created by god, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values."

"Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when....Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right," PTI quoted the BJP MP as saying.

