On Prez poll day, TMC, BJP trade barbs over ‘resort politics’

The ruling Trinamool Congress and its primary opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party attacked each other over ‘resort politics’ ahead of the Presidential polls on Monday, even as both parties claimed that there were chances of cross voting during the polls.

On Sunday, ahead of the Presidential election, the BJP had shifted its 69 MLAs in West Bengal to a five-star hotel in New Town near Kolkata.

“KARMA has no Menu. YOU GET SERVED WHAT YOU DESERVE. Folks, @BJP4India will ALWAYS have to bow to the POWER OF PEOPLE. HILARIOUS to see instead of holding MLAs of other political parties captive, BJP’s ‘RESORT POLITICS’ have backfired on them! Truly, BENGAL SHOWS THE WAY...,” tweeted Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP.

The BJP, however, hit back saying that Abhishek has an office with seven-star facilities and questioned his source of income.

“Abhishek Banerjee has a house worth several crores and an office with seven-star facilities. What is his source of income? BJP MLAs came from north Bengal and didn’t get accommodation at the MLA hostel. Being the leader of the opposition in the assembly, I did get accommodation. So, we stayed and had food together in a hotel. What’s the harm in that?” said Suvendu Adhikari, BJP legislator.

On Monday, when all the BJP MLAs reached the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in a bus, they could be seen wearing tribal uttariyas around their necks. While some also wore it like a turban, a few others wore tribal outfits.

Both the TMC and the BJP raised allegations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct against each other even though no official complaints were lodged with the state’s chief electoral officer.

While the BJP alleged that Abhishek Banerjee violated the MCC by arriving at the assembly in a convoy comprising 15 vehicles, the TMC alleged that the BJP violated the code by wearing uttariya.

“We had raised objections because the tribal uttariya, even though it is not a political symbol, it symbolizes a particular section of people. It is not permissible and we have told the CEO about this,” said Chandrima Bhattacharya, state minister.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee came at about 3:30 pm to cast her vote in the morning. Around 325 MLAs and MPs of the TMC and the BJP were expected to cast their votes at the West Bengal assembly on Monday. The voting process started at 10:00 am.

Mukul Roy, who joined the TMC IN June 2021 but is still officially a legislator of the BJP stoked a controversy after casting his vote.

“I voted for the TMC. The TMC candidate will win. I am not a BJP MLA,” said Roy.

This comes after Biman Banerjee, speaker of the West Bengal legislative assembly had ruled in June that Roy was still with the BJP while dismissing a petition filed by Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly, seeking Roy’s disqualification as a legislator under the anti-defection law.

The BJP had earlier even moved court against the decision of appointing Roy as the Public Accounts Committee chairman. The matter reached the Supreme Court. The apex court, however, referred the matter to the Calcutta high court which later asked the assembly speaker to review the BJP’s petition and announce his decision.

“This proves that the TMC is a factory of liars. The speaker had ruled a month ago that Roy was a BJP legislator,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP leader.

Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha’s name was pitched by the TMC. He was named as the common candidate of the Opposition for the Presidential polls.

“The BJP should know that Mukul Roy hasn’t resigned from BJP. They had even moved the apex court but didn’t get a ruling in their favour. A mere doesn’t change anything. Secondly this is a Presidential election. A legislator’s political affiliation doesn’t matter much here. There is no political whip and a person can cast his vote in favour of any candidate,” said Saugata Roy.

