On Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, Rahul's post for ‘wonderful father to me and Priyanka'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday posted a tribute to his father former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi remembering him as a visionary leader and a wonderful father whom he dearly misses. "My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India," Rahul Gandhi wrote along with a video of Rajiv Gandhi's speech: 'India is an old country but a young nation. And like the young everywhere, we are impatient. I am young and I too have a dream. I dream of India strong, independent, self-reliant and in the forefront and the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind. I am committed to realising that dream through dedication, hard work and the collective determination of our people." Also Read: ‘If those guilty of...’: Congress slams Centre over Rajiv Gandhi killer release

"This is what really helped my father. I could see this process taking place where he would go and meet people, get into their details, understand their details. And look at the big picture," Rahul Gandhi says in the tribute video.

"Rajiv ji had a vision for 21st century India. He had a vision for telecommunications, for panchayati raj, for bringing women to the forefront of politics. He had big dreams and the Congress party helped turn his dreams for India into reality. He empowered the people, the poor, and gave them a say in the government": an old speech of Rahul Gandhi was embedded in the video.

"He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

On May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. Fourteen others, including the suicide bomber Dhanu, were killed.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 18) ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, who was in jail for 30 years after being convicted for Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. Perarivalan, alias Arivu, was charged with procuring two batteries that went into the making of the bomb used in the attack.

