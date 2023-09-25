On remarks in Parliament, Danish Ali alleges BJP top leadership of approving Bidhuri's derogatory remarks

BSP MP Danish Ali on Monday alleged BJP's leadership of sanctioning its MP Ramesh Bidhuri to build a narrative around him and his community and questioned the 'delay' in taking action against the derogatory remarks being made in the Parliament during the special session. He further claimed that evidence against him being ‘dug up’ since the day when the incident took place. Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali(PTI)

The BJP MP made derogatory remarks targeting the BSP MP during the discussion on the success of Chandrayan-3 mission and the matter went haywire in the political corridor. Both the Opposition and Centre began mudslinging and demanded investigation into the incident.

"There is delay in taking action, and evidence is being dug up against me from that day (when Bidhuri made the remarks). I challenge that if there is any evidence against me, then put it forward," Ali told news agency PTI.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first address in the new Parliament building where he said how people have the power to decide who will sit on which side of the House based on their behaviour, the BSP MP said, "The people of the country have seen the behaviour of the BJP."

Earlier in the day, Bidhuri met BJP president JP Nadda at the party's headquarters after he was served a show-cause notice on the matter. To this, Ali said, “If they (the BJP) would have been sincere in taking action, why would they be calling him and asking, everything is on record. Is there a conspiracy to build a new narrative.”

Earlier, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh waded into the controversy and said Bidhuri's outburst was an outcome of Ali's ‘running commentary’ on leaders of the saffron party. "While I am not condoning the words uttered by him (Bidhuri), Danish Ali should look within before pointing fingers at others. He had been indulging in a ‘running commentary’ on our leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minsiter Amit Shah. I have seldom heard any member speak as frequently against our leaders as him," he siad.

The BSP MP dismissed Sharan Singh's statement and said he is not in a position to inform what should be done inside the Parliament after being chargesheeted in a sexual harrasment case. "We are in a parliamentary democracy. People have elected us and have given us the role of sitting in the opposition. So, I carry out the responsibility of an MP of the opposition," he said in response to the ‘running commentary’ remark.

