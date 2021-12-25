On repealed farm laws, Union minister Tomar talks about govt's future plans

The three farms laws, which were repealed by the Centre last month in the face of farmer protests against them, could be brought back in the future, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has hinted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at the inauguration of the agricultural industry exhibition, Agrovision, Maharashtra Nagpur, Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government was not dejected even though the agriculture reform laws had to be repealed.

"We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Tomar said.

Also read | The repeal of farm laws

"But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone. And if the backbone is strengthened the country will definitely get strong,” he added.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise announcement on November 19 said his government would withdraw the three laws, both Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, on November 29 by voice vote to annul the laws enacted in September 2020 to liberalise the trade of farm produce.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before that, Tomar and other Union ministers talked to the protesting farmers and held several meetings to work a way out as thousands of farmers mainly from poll-bound from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh camped on the Delhi borders since November last year.

According to the agitating farmers, who did not budge from their demands, the three farm laws would leave them at the mercy of large corporate firms even though the Centre tried to assure them.

Also read | Farm laws repealed: First major victory of farmers’ protest, says SKM

The Union minister also said at the event the agriculture sector needs investment in a big way. Tomar said private investment flowed into other areas which created jobs and the contribution of these industries in the GDP rose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The agriculture sector, despite being so big, did not receive this kind of opportunity. Today this sector receives most of the investment through government programmes... Through government purchase (of farm produce), subsidy on fertilisers, seeds and pesticides and other policies," he said.

Also read | Repeal of farm laws sans discussion shows govt is scared: Rahul Gandhi

He also said the present investment in the sector benefits the traders and not farmers. "You don't find warehouses and cold storages in villages… Hence prime minister Modi has announced infrastructure investment of ₹1 lakh crore as well as investment in allied sectors like animal husbandry, food processing, fisheries, herbal farming, altogether adding up to ₹1.5 lakh crore," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There is still a lack of private investment in the agriculture sector," Tomar added.

(With agency inputs)