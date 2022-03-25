Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On Roopa Ganguly's tearful outburst in Parl, TMC MP recalls her portrayal of Draupadi
Ganguly broke down in the upper House of Parliament while talking about the mayhem in Birbhum’s Rampurhat where eight people, including two children were burnt to death earlier this week, following the killing of a local Trinamool Congress leader.
The CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts collect samples from the houses at Bogtui village, in Birbhum on March 25, 2022. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 10:04 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen on Friday took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly for her tearful outburst in Parliament over the recent violence and killings in Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Sen said Ganguly, an actor-turned-politician widely remembered for her role as Draupadi in BR Chopra’s television series ‘Mahabharat’, did a lot of drama in Parliament during her address and raised accusations against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“She started crying as well. We all know she's a big actress, she has shown that while portraying Mahabharat's 'Draupadi',” Sen was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“On behalf of the Trinamool Congress, we protested and raised slogans because, like the Bengal governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar), Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who adjourned the House for 15-20 mins, has started behaving in line with the BJP. He enlisted the state subject in zero-hour intentionally... we condemn it,” she further said.

RELATED STORIES

"West Bengal is a part of India. The place is not safe to live in. I, Roopa Ganguly, demand President's Rule in the state. We have a right to live. It is not a crime to be born in West Bengal," the BJP MP said as she started crying. She further said mass killings are happening in Bengal and the state is no longer liveable.

The TMC-led government and Banerjee have become the fresh target of the Opposition in the state over the arson in Birbhum district that is said to be the result of a feud within the ruling camp.

Opposition parties including the BJP and the Congress have demanded Banerjee's resignation as chief minister. Twenty-three people, including a senior block-level TMC leader, have been arrested till now in the case. Earlier in the day, the Calcutta high court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case.

 

Topics
birbhum
