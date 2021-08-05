Two years since Article 370 abrogation: Mehbooba Mufti leads protest in Srinagar

On the second anniversary of nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two UTs, former J&K chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti led a protest in Srinagar on Thursday.

Accompanied by several party leaders and workers, Mufti raised slogans and marched on the city’s Residency road to condemn the August 5, 2019, decision. The protesters raised slogans against the move and demanded that killing and atrocities in Kashmir be stopped and prisoners be released.

The PDP leaders and workers said they will never accept the decision taken by the BJP-led government on August 5, 2019, and termed the decision and laws passed on that day as black laws.

“No words or pictures are enough to depict the pain, torment & upheaval inflicted upon J&K on this black day two years ago. When unbridled oppression is unleashed & gross injustice heaped there is no other choice but to resist, to exist,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is underway at the residence of Farooq Abdullah in which all the leaders of constituent parties of alliance are participating.

On the eve of the second anniversary of the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, the PAGD on Wednesday had termed the BJP’s Naya Kashmir slogan as a mere joke and questioned the aim behind the August 2019 move.