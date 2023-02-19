On Swara Bhasker's 'bhai' tweet row, Fahad says, 'Sanghis have accepted...'

Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on Sunday made fun of the row of Swara Bhasker calling him 'bhai' in a tweet and said at least the Sanghis have accepted that a Hindu and a Muslim can be brother and sister. "Now just accept that husband and wife can crack jokes too," Fahad said. As Swara Bhasker announced her engagement with Fahad Ahmad, a tweet of the Bollywood actor addressing Fahad as 'bhai' resurfaced as social media users questioned how she could marry someone whom she called her brother. The tweet was from the first week of February after they started their wedding process when Swara Bhasker wished Fahad on his birthday. "Bhai ka confidence barkarar rahe," Swara wrote.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married under the Special Marriage Act which facilitates marriage between two parties notwithstanding their religion. However, the wedding has already become a topic of debate with Islamic scholars not accepting the marriage as legal under Sharia law as Swara Bhasker has not accepted Islam.

A bitter Twitter battle went on between Chicago -based Islamic scholar Yasir Nadeem al Wajidi and RJ Sayema on this issue as the Islamic scholar said Swara Bhasker's marriage with Fahad is legal but not accepted in Islam. All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said Swara Bhasker can not marry Fahad without accepting Islam first.

