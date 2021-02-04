On way to meet family of farmer who died, Priyanka Gandhi discusses stir

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday left for Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur to meet the family of a farmer who died in the clashes between the police and protesters during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

The protesting farmer Navreet Singh died after his tractor overturned at ITO during the rally last week, police said. A video showed the tractor ramming into a police barricade. The protesters, however, alleged that the police shot at his tractor. The claim was rejected by the police who cited the post-mortem report to say Singh died from injuries received in a tractor accident.

In a video tweeted by Congress’s national convener Sarah Patel, Vadra can be heard discussing the state of farmers in the country with her colleague while on their way to offer condolences to the kin of the deceased farmer.

Earlier this morning, at least two vehicles in the cavalcade of her party collided at Hapur bypass. No injuries were reported in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area, police said.