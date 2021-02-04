Protesters treated as anti-nationals: Harsimrat Badal after Ghazipur visit with opposition team

A delegation of opposition leaders visited Ghazipur - Delhi's border with Uttar Pradesh - on Thursday to extend their support to thousands of farmers who have been camping these since November last year, demanding a complete roll back of Centre’s agricultural legislation enacted in September.

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was among the leaders to visit Ghazipur, tweeted, “Today 15 MPs representing different political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari went to #GhazipurBorder to express solidarity with farmers & demand imm repeal of the 3 hated #FarmLaws. We also demand an end to atrocities being meted out to peacefully agitating farmers.”

Follow latest updates on farm stir here

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader also posted a video alongside, in which she spoke about the lack of facilities at the protest side and added that they will try to raise it in Parliament. “No electricity, no water. God forbid, if there’s a fire inside, there’s no ambulance, no fire brigade. They can’t even ring up because there’s no electricity. We’re trying to raise it in Parliament but the government is refusing to raise it saying let’s discuss presidential address. The way this fortification has taken place... these are our own people, even the Pakistan border does not have this kind of fortification. We will go back and appeal to the Speaker how they (protesting farmers) are being treated as anti-nationals and foreigners rather than our own people,” Badal told a reporter.

Today 15 MPs representing different political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari went to #GhazipurBorder to express solidarity with farmers & demand imm repeal of the 3 hated #FarmLaws. We also demand an end to atrocities being meted out to peacefully agitating farmers. pic.twitter.com/bvilkFFiLM — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 4, 2021

Badal had alleged that they were not being allowed to meet the farmers and termed it a “black day.” “.@Akali_Dal_ joins hands with like minded parties & MPs who are visiting #ghazipurborder to condemn atrocities being inflicted on farmers. Even MPs are not being allowed to meet peacefully protesting farmers. This is truly a black day for democracy!” the former food supplies minister wrote on the microblogging site.

The police said movement was restricted because of blockades in view of the law and order situation. “Members of Parliament wanted to go to the protest site (Ghazipur border). We informed them that movement was not possible as we've barricaded the road in view of the law and order situation. We apprised them of alternate route & proposed to escort them,” the joint commissioner of Delhi Police Alok Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, the police ordered the repositioning of iron nails that were studded on the Ghazipur border road to stop agitating farmers from entering Delhi. Deepak Yadav, DCP (East) said that the nails were being repositioned because of a spot where people wouldn't venture earlier but some were seen around that point. “We fear that the nails could be dangerous for them. So, just to ensure their safety, we are removing them from there and fixing them elsewhere,” he said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding that the Centre repeal Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.