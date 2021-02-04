'Nails on Ghazipur road being repositioned': Cops on protesters' claim

The police on Thursday ordered the repositioning of nails that were hammered into the Ghazipur border road to keep protesting farmers from entering Delhi. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a man was seen pulling out the irons nails. "The nails fixed over that point are being repositioned because that was a spot where people wouldn't venture earlier. But now that some people are around that point, we fear that the nails could be dangerous for them. So, just to ensure their safety, we are removing them from there and fixing them elsewhere," said Deepak Yadav, DCP (East).

Follow latest updates on farm stir here

After the video surfaced on social media, Yadav said, "Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it's shown that nails are being taken off Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned. Position of arrangement at the border remains the same."

#WATCH | Nails that were fixed near barricades at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) are being removed. pic.twitter.com/YWCQxxyNsH — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

Iron nails were studded on roads, multi-layer iron and concrete barricades, concertina wires were fixed in Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as a large number of security personnel were deployed.

Security at the borders, where farmers have been camping for the past two and half months to agitate against Centre’s agricultural legislation, was stepped up after thousands of protesters stormed the national capital during their tractor rally and clashes broke out between them and the police in which one farmer died while several policemen were injured.

Many video clips and photographs also surfaced on social media showing protesters clashing with the security personnel and hoisting the religious flag on the Red Fort. A total of 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence at the heritage building and other places in Delhi and an incident on January 29 when a group of persons, claiming to be locals, entered the protest site at Singhu border and clashed with farmers and police.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Union minister Harsmirat Kaur Badal had slammed the government over the treatment of protesters and lack of facilities at farm laws protest sites. “Concrete, spikes, trenches, barbed wire, trucks, barricades & heavy deployment of police in anti riot gear- WHERE was all this when required on Jan 26? Today food water electricity have been cut off for those who ensure National Food Security, as if they are enemies of the state!,” she wrote on Twitter. She had accused the Centre of turning the place into a fortress.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.