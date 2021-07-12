On World Malala Day, Assam Rifles holds camp for women and children in J&K

On World Malala Day, Assam Rifles on Monday organised an awareness campaign for women and children in Jammu and Kashmir regarding their fundamental rights. Assam Rifles spoke about the various government-run schemes for women's empowerment and also informed women of their significance in society. "Anderwan COB of Wusan Battalion on Monday organised an awareness campaign for women and children on the occasion of World Malala Day," Assam Rifles said in a release.

Under the awareness programme, women and children were also made aware of the job prospects and potential career opportunities. The gesture was appreciated by those who attended as they showed keen interest in the information about jobs and the basic rights of women.

July 12 is dedicated to celebrating Malala Yousafzai, the young activist from Pakistan. Malala was shot at by Taliban insurgents while she was on her way to school in 2012. Later, the United Nations declared July 12, Malala's birthday, as World Malala Day in honour of the young education activist. The day is observed to make an appeal to world leaders that they ensure compulsory and free education for every child in their country.