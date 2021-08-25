Onam spike? Kerala records 31,445 fresh Covid infections, highest since May 20

Kerala on Wednesday reported 31,445 new Covid infections, which is an over 30 per cent spike from Tuesday's 24,296 fresh cases. With this, the test positivity rate crossed the 19 per cent mark.

Among districts of the State, Ernakulam recorded the highest number with 4,048 cases followed by Thrissur (3,865), Kozhikode (3,680), Malappuram (3,502), Palakkad (2,562), Kollam (2,479), Kottayam (2,050), Kannur (1,930) Alappuzha (1,874), Thiruvananthapuram (1,700), Idukki (1,166) Pathanamthitta (1,008) and Wayanad (962). Of the new cases, 123 were health workers, 138 from outside the State and 29,608 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,576 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,70,860 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 4,44,278 are in home or institutional quarantine and 26,582 in hospitals, according to Kerala's health bulletin.

Also Read: For pandemic-hit Kerala, it’s a make-or-break Onam

Spike not unexpected

The spike is not unexpected as state and centre health experts had already warned that Kerala might see a sudden rise in the number of cases following Onam like it happens every time after any festivity. The state government restricted Inam celebrations to some extent but shops and other establishments were allowed to function. And what was expected as a spike has now become an apparent explosion of new infections.

Is Kerala seeing the third wave of Covid?

The last time Kerala recorded over 30,000 cases on a day was May 20 when it reported 30,491 fresh infections. Wednesday's tally is even higher than that, which is worrying. Since July last week, Kerala has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of cases, for which the Centre sent an expert team to the state. Investigating the situation, the central team found that the state government did not follow proper containment measures; the seropositivity in the state was low; and the high population of senior citizens-- all contributed to the rise.

Cases of breakthrough infections are also high in Kerala, which was pointed out as one of the factors behind Kerala's July spike.

Kerala's Covid situation is fodder for political battle as Kerela leaders have been claiming that the situation is not as bad as it is being projected. On Wednesday, Union minister of State V Muraleedharan took to Twitter and blamed Pinarayi Vijayan for his "illogical strategy".

The government had put in place some strict rules making negative RT-PCR or vaccination certificates mandatory for visiting shops. While these created a flutter in state politics, the Covid-19 situation of Kerala did not improve much.