Once part of anti-poaching ops, Kaziranga’s oldest elephant Mohanmala is dead

Mohanmala, the oldest elephant at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park who was part of challenging anti-poaching patrols, flood rescues, and carried tourists through the Kohora range’s wilderness and forest guards to inaccessible areas, died on Thursday at an estimated age of 90. The park authorities retired Mohanmala around 13 years ago. (Sourced)

Sonali Ghosh, the park director, said Mohanmala was calm, composed, and yet fearless when needed. Age-related ailments had severely weakened her. Forest veterinarians and experts at the College of Veterinary Science treated her for six months.

Mohanmala outlived five of her mahouts, remaining the sole surviving member of her generation. “The entire park mourns her death, and last rites have been organised to pay tribute to her,” Ghosh said.

Kiran Rabha, the head mahout of the park’s Kohora range who had known the elephant since 1983, remembered Mohanmala as a powerful swimmer who could reach places where boats could not during rescue operations. “She was known as the park’s unofficial ambulance, transporting sick or injured forest staff from remote camps to safety, and even bringing them back after recovery,” Rabha said.

Around 13 years ago, as her age began to slow, the park authorities retired Mohanmala on the mahouts’ recommendation. Since then, she was living on a government pension at the Mihimukh elephant camp, receiving food, veterinary care, and attention from the forest department until her final days.