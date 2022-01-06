Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One Assam Rifles jawan killed, another injured in Manipur blast

Published on Jan 06, 2022 06:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

One Assam Rifles jawan was killed while another sustained injuries when a suspected improvised explosive device exploded in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Wednesday, police said.

According to an Assam Rifles statement, the device exploded around 1.45pm when personnel of 16 Assam Rifles were on patrol near a water reservoir located on the eastern side of Imphal-Moreh highway at Usoipokpi Sangomsang area -- about 4km south of Lilong police station.

The Assam Rifles has identified the deceased jawan as L Wangshu (30) and the injured soldier as Pinku Das (25).

Soon after the explosion, security forces rushed to the site to conduct a search operation, but there was no report of any arrest till the time of going to press.

No outfit has taken responsibility, the statement added.

An officer of the Lilong police station said: “A case has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation is going on.”

