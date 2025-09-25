Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
One dead, 2 critical during sewer cleaning in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 25, 2025 04:33 pm IST

One person, identified as Amit Kumar, died. The other two are hospitalised in critical condition, an official said.

One person died while two others were in critical condition after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewer line in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Thursday.

A complaint application has been filed against the sewer company.(Representational Image/HT Photo)

The incident took place at 12 noon near Triveni Palace in the Kripalpur area, Kolgawan police station house officer (SHO) Sudip Soni told PTI.

One person, identified as Amit Kumar, died. The other two are hospitalised in critical condition, he added.

Also Read | No safety gear for staff, firm manager arrested in sewer death

“The three workers fell unconscious inside the sewer. Local residents rushed there to help, including calling an ambulance with oxygen facilities. They entered the sewer with ropes and pulled out the trio. While Mayor Yogesh Tamrakar went to the site with municipal officials, Subdivisional Magistrate Rahul Siladia visited the hospital where the two workers are admitted,” Soni added.

Also Read | SC slaps 5 lakh fine on PWD for manual cleaning of sewers

The official added that a complaint application has been filed against the sewer company entrusted with cleaning works, and a further probe is underway.

