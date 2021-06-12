One Earth, one health, PM Modi says at G7; seeks support for TRIPS waiver

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the outreach sessions of the UK-hosted G7 virtual summit in Cornwall in the United Kingdom and talked about the mantra of one Earth, one waiver, government sources said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to PM's mantra and conveyed strong support, reports said. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison referred to his discussions with PM Modi earlier about TRIPS waiver and conveyed strong support of Australia.

Calling for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, PM Modi in his G7 address emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in this regard. Prime Minister committed India's support for collective endeavours to improve global health governance. He sought the G7's support for the proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for a TRIPS waiver on Covid-related technologies.

PM Modi in his address highlighted India's ‘whole of society’ approach to fight the pandemic, synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society. He also explained India’s successful use of open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management, and conveyed India's willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries.

The G7 leaders on Saturday debated how strongly they should respond to China which led to serious differences among the world leaders and the internet of the room was shut off, reports said.

PM Modi's other two sessions in the G7 summit are scheduled for June 13. The theme was Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener.

On May 11, it was announced that PM Modi will not attend the G7 Summit in person, as the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak. The UK supported PM Modi's decision and said all efforts would be taken to ensure his participation in the Summit is seamless, "as if he were actually in the room".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had invited PM Modi to attend the outreach component of the G7 Summit being held in Cornwall in the UK from 11-13 June (guest countries' component starts on 12 June) along with Australia, Republic of Korea and South Africa.

India first participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in 2003. This is the second time that the Indian Prime Minister will be participating in the G7 meet. India had been invited by the G7 French presidency in 2019 to the summit as a goodwill partner and the PM participated in these sessions on climate, biodiversity on oceans as well as on digital transformation.

