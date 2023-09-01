‘One nation, one election is fine, but…’: Sanjay Raut on Centre forming panel

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday took a swipe at the Central government after it formed a committee to study the 'one nation, one election' proposal and submit a report, saying that it has been brought to “postpone” the demand of the Opposition of a fair election.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut (ANI)

"...One nation, one election is fine, but there should be a fair election. We demand a fair election; this is our slogan. They (Centre) have brought this to postpone our demand for a fair election,” Sanjay Raut said while addressing the reporters here.

Further, terming the Centre’s step as a ‘conspiracy’, Raut said that this decision has been taken to conduct the elections early.

“Mujhe lagta hai yeh ek shadyantra hai chunaav aage dhakelne ke liye,” he added.

'One nation, one election' refers to holding the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls simultaneously across the country.

Notably, the Centre has set up a committee to study the issue and submit a report. The committee will be headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Further, speaking on the decision to appoint the former President as the head of the panel, Raut took a jibe at the BJP-ruled Centre.

“When he was the President, the government did not pay any attention to him and now he is being given responsibility after getting retired. Lekin hum dekh lenge..(Will see),” he added.

Meanwhile, Anil Desai, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader said, “One nation, one election, whatever the concept is that needs to be put forward to the political parties across the spectrum and then the thoughts, contribution, deliberation and discussion would take place and then the decision would come.”