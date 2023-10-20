One nation, one election: Law Commission may share plan with Kovind-led panel next week

The Law Commission will share its roadmap on holding simultaneous polls with a high-level committee, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, on October 25, news agency PTI reported. HT Image

HT on Friday reported that the eight-member committee, which has been formed to explore the possibility of simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, will hold its second meeting next week. The first meeting of the panel that was notified by the Centre on September 2 was held on September 23.

According to PTI, the Law Commission, headed by former Karnataka high court chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, is working on a formula to synchronise all assembly polls by extending or reducing the tenure so that these elections can be held along with Lok Sabha polls 2029 onwards.

The high-level committee, which had in its first meeting decided to seek views of political parties, has now written to them to elicit their views on holding sustainable simultaneous polls in the country. In a communication to the parties, it has sought an interaction with them on a “mutually agreed date”, people aware of the matter said, according to the news agency.

On September 2, the Centre had notified the panel to discuss the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections across the country, sparking a debate on an issue with far-reaching impact on politics, Constitution, and federalism.

The panel will look into how simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats can be held in the country, a plan that could save money, but one that also involves many legal and procedural complications.

In its first meeting on September 23, the committee discussed several aspects, including the possibility of a common voter ID card and electoral roll and the necessary modifications required in laws, HT reported.