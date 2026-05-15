One person killed in explosion at Singjamei in Manipur’s Imphal: Police

A person was killed in a bomb explosion at Singjamei in Manipur’s Imphal during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police officers aware of the matter said.

A person was killed in a midnight bomb explosion at Singjamei in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said. (Representative photo/ iStock)

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The explosion took place in front of roadside shops at Singjamei Makha Chongtham Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district at 12.10 am on May 15, a police officer requesting anonymity said.

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The incident caused panic among residents in the locality. A two-wheeler was also found damaged at the site.

Police have started an investigation into the incident. It is suspected that the deceased was carrying the explosive device, an officer said.

Also read: Manipur: 28 ‘hostages’ belonging to Kuki and Naga communities released

The deceased is yet to be identified. The body was sent to the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital for postmortem examination.

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{{^usCountry}} No armed group operating in the state had claimed responsibility for the incident till the filing of this report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No armed group operating in the state had claimed responsibility for the incident till the filing of this report. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manipur has witnessed a series of violent incidents in the past few days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manipur has witnessed a series of violent incidents in the past few days. {{/usCountry}}

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