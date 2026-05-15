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One person killed in explosion at Singjamei in Manipur’s Imphal: Police

The blast at Singjamei Makha Chongtham Leikai triggered panic among residents in the locality late Thursday night.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 06:13 pm IST
By Sobhapati Samom, Imphal
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A person was killed in a bomb explosion at Singjamei in Manipur’s Imphal during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police officers aware of the matter said.

A person was killed in a midnight bomb explosion at Singjamei in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said. (Representative photo/ iStock)

The explosion took place in front of roadside shops at Singjamei Makha Chongtham Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district at 12.10 am on May 15, a police officer requesting anonymity said.

Also read: 3 killed by suspected militants in ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

The incident caused panic among residents in the locality. A two-wheeler was also found damaged at the site.

Police have started an investigation into the incident. It is suspected that the deceased was carrying the explosive device, an officer said.

Also read: Manipur: 28 ‘hostages’ belonging to Kuki and Naga communities released

The deceased is yet to be identified. The body was sent to the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital for postmortem examination.

 
imphal manipur
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