One person killed in explosion at Singjamei in Manipur’s Imphal: Police
The blast at Singjamei Makha Chongtham Leikai triggered panic among residents in the locality late Thursday night.
Updated on: May 15, 2026 6:13 PM IST
By Sobhapati Samom, Imphal
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A person was killed in a bomb explosion at Singjamei in Manipur’s Imphal during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police officers aware of the matter said.
The explosion took place in front of roadside shops at Singjamei Makha Chongtham Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district at 12.10 am on May 15, a police officer requesting anonymity said.