Camel deaths: ONGC pipeline leak led to water pollution, says Gujarat board

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) on Wednesday implicated Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for allegedly causing water contamination in Bharuch district, where locals claimed it caused death of 25 camels. 25 camels were found dead at Kacchipura village in Vagara taluka (Representational image)

“We have issued directives to ONGC under the Environment (Protection) Act for causing water and ground pollution. Our investigation indicates that a leakage in the ONGC pipelines led to pollution in a waterbody within Bharuch district,” RB Trivedi, the vigilance officer of GPCB, said in a directive issued on Wednesday.

The development comes days after the death of 25 camels at Kacchipura village in Vagara taluka of the district on Sunday. While the authorities said the exact cause of the camel deaths will be ascertained after the post-mortem and forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports, villagers have alleged that a leakage in the pipeline carrying crude oil has contaminated water in the area.

“Our actions against ONGC are precautionary and aimed at implementing remedial measures. The exact cause of the camels’ demise can only be determined once we receive the findings from these reports,” Trivedi said, adding the reports may take a few more days.

The pollution body has also sought a response from the public sector undertaking.

The camel is a vital animal for the livelihood of villagers, especially the Maldhari community, who heavily rely on cattle herding activities.

“In an attempt to provide relief from the scorching heat, villagers decided to take the camels to Chanchvel lake, located five km away. However, upon reaching a waterbody en route, the camels began to drop dead one by one, leaving villagers in shock and disbelief,” Rehmanbhai Jatt (67), a resident of Kacchipura, recounted.

Jatt claimed that the village has suffered loss of 30 camels, with the bodies of 25 already been recovered.

Soon after the incident, a vigilance team from GPCB visited the spot on Monday to conduct a thorough inquiry. A government veterinary officer in Bharuch, who conducted post-mortem of the camels, confirmed the death of 25 camels but added that the exact cause of their demise remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, a senior ONGC official on Wednesday admitted that there was a leakage in one of their pipelines in the area where the camel deaths took place.

“We are committed to our responsibility towards the environment, and we will expedite the clean-up process. On the face of it, there does not seem to be any connection between the camel deaths and ONGC leakage, although some are trying to connect the two,” said the official, requesting anonymity. “The place in question was a pool created due to oil leakage and no animal would go near such a place. The GPCB action on ONGC is for pollution and not for the camel deaths.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON