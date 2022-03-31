Home / India News / 'Only have victim card': Gambhir mocks Kejriwal after life threat accusation
india news

'Only have victim card': Gambhir mocks Kejriwal after life threat accusation

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday led a protest outside Kejriwal's residence in Delhi in reaction to his latest remarks on The Kashmir Files. Tejasvi said protests will continue until Kejriwal apologises for his remarks. 
Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said playing victim card is now the only option for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.&nbsp;
Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said playing victim card is now the only option for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. 
Published on Mar 31, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Delhi BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir mocked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party claimed Kejriwal's life is under threat following the BJP workers' alleged vandalism outside his residence. Accusing Kejriwal of insulting Kashmiri Hindus, Gautam Gambhir said now Kejriwal has only one solution to get out of this situation - the victim card.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified people in connection with the alleged vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, the video of which was shared by the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal's life is under threat following his massive win in the Punjab polls.

The protest of the BJP workers was led by Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who later said the protests against Kejriwal will continue until he apologises for his remarks on Kashmiri Pandits. Calling Kejriwal an urban naxal, Tejasvi said, "Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP have always been adopting anti-India and anti-Hindu policies, mocking the Ram temple, mocking Hindu gods, raising questions about the Batla House encounter, raising questions about the surgical strike in Pakistan."

 

Mocking Kejriwal, Gautam Gambhir wrote a tweet on behalf of Kejriwal saying, "Hello Delhi, I am badly trapped after making insulting comments on Kashmiri Hindus. Even after giving several interviews, the situation is far from being controlled. Now, I have only one way which is the victim card. BJP wants to kill me. Please help spread this. --- Your publicity minister."

Kejriwal's recent assembly speech has stirred a row as he said it is a pity that the BJP has to promote Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files even after being in power for eight years. He clarified his stance which was misconstrued against Kashmiri Pandits as he said his comments, his laugh inside the assembly were not for the Kashmiri Pandits but for the BJP. "Had I been at the Centre, I would not make Kashmir Files. I would have rehabilitated these Kashmiri Pandits where they had been ousted from," Kejriwal said adding that The Kashmir Files might be important for the BJP, but Kashmiri Pandits are important to him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal gautam gambhir tejasvi surya + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out